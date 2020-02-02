 Watch Bill Murray Return to 'Groundhog Day' in New Super Bowl Ad - Rolling Stone
Watch Bill Murray Return to ‘Groundhog Day’ in New Super Bowl Commercial

Actor and Punxsutawney Phil go on adventure in Jeep’s joyous sequel to 1993 comedy classic

Bill Murray joyously returns to Groundhog Day in a new commercial that premiered online Sunday ahead of its broadcast during Super Bowl LIV, a game which happens to fall on Groundhog Day 2020. The minute-long spot marks Murray’s first-ever nationally televised commercial.

In the Jeep ad, Murray’s Phil is once again trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day and same encounters with Ned Ryerson over and over again, albeit with one major difference: The presence of a Jeep.

The vehicle allows Murray and Punxsutawney Phil to go on innumerable adventures, with Murray eagerly waking up at 6 a.m. every morning to the tune of Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” like in the 1993 comedy classic, a film that ranked 11th on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time list

As for the real Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog today predicted that spring will arrive early in 2020. Before the big game, check out the best of the rest of the leaked Super Bowl LIV ads here.

