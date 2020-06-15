 Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd Join Digital 'Ghostbusters' Cast Zoom Reunion - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next The Academy Sets New Oscars Show Date for April 2021 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Watch Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd Join ‘Ghostbusters’ Cast Zoom Reunion

Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, director Ivan Reitman also participated in event for Josh Gad’s ‘Reunited Apart’ YouTube series

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ghostbusters alumni Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and director Ivan Reitman reconnected for the latest installment of Josh Gad’s quarantine YouTube series Reunited Apart.

Reitman’s son Jason — who is directing the upcoming sequel Ghosbusters: Afterlife — also joined the laid-back Zoom call, along with Gad’s fellow super-fan Kumail Nanjiani, theme song writer-performer Ray Parker Jr. and several actors who contributed smaller roles in the blockbuster supernatural comedy.

The crew recalled some of their favorite moments from the shoot. Weaver noted that Murray improvised the standout piano sequence (“They hate this. I like to torture them.”), and Murray pinpointed a “huge moment” when Reitman screened an early cut of the Slimer ballroom scene (without special effects) during a Thanksgiving’s dinner at the filmmaker’s home. “I remember going back to work on Monday and saying, ‘Guys, let’s all calm down. [The movie’s] gonna be really big,'” Murray said.

Nanjiani helped quiz the actors on some of their characters’ most famous lines, asking them to fill in the blanks. He also, hilariously, noted how much he loved the franchise growing up: “Ghostbusters truly is the first thing I remember loving in my life – before my parents,” he said. “The order was Ghostbusters, mom, Ghostbusters 2, dad.”

The guests shared memories about their late co-writer/co-star Harold Ramis (“He was an incredible writing collaborator,” noted Aykroyd), and Jason Reitman refused to give away any details about his upcoming sequel, which was recently delayed to March 5, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parker Jr. ended the segment by playing the film’s theme song on electric guitar.

The episode raised money for the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization devoted to “ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the Untied States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ghostbusters, Ivan Reitman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.