Bill Murray, Adam Driver Demonstrate Zombie-Killing Techniques in ‘Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer

Bill Murray and Adam Driver delve into the nitty-gritty of proper zombie-killing technique in the new restricted trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s upcoming film, The Dead Don’t Die, out June 14th.

The Dead Don’t Die stars Murray and Driver as a pair of small town cops tasked with containing a zombie outbreak. In the clip, Murray’s character wonders how exactly you’re supposed to kill a zombie, prompting Driver’s character to bluntly explain, “You gotta kill the head. Decapitate, it’s the only way to go.” Driver’s character then demonstrates proper technique, grabbing a machete and slicing the head off a zombie in one fell swoop.

The rest of the trailer teases other hilariously gruesome zombie mayhem, including a way more demanding decapitation featuring a zombiefied Carol Kane, who manages to withstand Driver’s machete swings a bit longer than he would’ve hoped.

Along with Murray and Driver, The Dead Don’t Die will also feature Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, Selena Gomez, RZA, Rosie Perez, Austin Butler and Luka Sabbat.

To coincide with the movie’s arrival, The Dead Don’t Die soundtrack will also be released digitally June 14th via Back Lot Music, while a vinyl version will arrive this fall via Sacred Bones. Sturgill Simpson contributed a new song to the film also titled, “The Dead Don’t Die.”