Bill and Ted Try to Save the World With a Song in ‘Face the Music’ Trailer

Bill and Ted take one more stab at saving the universe with one perfect song in the new trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music, which will arrive in theaters and on-demand services September 1st.

The clip marks the most extensive look yet at the long-awaited third installment of the classic time-traveling series. It picks up with Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) stuck in the doldrums of middle age, attending couples’ therapy with their wives together (“We’re a couple of couples, right?” Bill says of the unconventional approach) and going through a not-so-fruitful experimental phase with their band Wyld Stallyns.

Still carrying the burden of writing the song that will save the universe, Bill and Ted meet another time traveler who whisks them away to the future, where they learn the need for their song is direr than ever. As the pair set out to finally pull off the impossible, their daughters — played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine — embark on their own time-traveling adventure, building a band of historical figures in a way that recalls the original Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Bill and Ted Face the Music will also star Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi (as himself), Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler (reprising his role as the Grim Reaper), Hal Landon, Jr. and Amy Stoch. Franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon wrote the script, while Dean Parisot directed.

On July 25th, the primary cast and crew of Face the Music will partake in a digital panel for Comic-Con@Home. The event will air at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST on the Comic-Con YouTube channel.