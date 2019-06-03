Beyonce’s Voice Finally Makes Debut in New ‘Lion King’ Trailer

If you’re planning on seeing Disney’s “live-action” remake of The Lion King, it’s probably for one of three reasons: 1) you have small children, 2) you’d like to see a nearly shot-for-shot “live-action” (read: CGI) remake of the beloved 1994 animated film, or 3) Beyoncé.

2019’s The Lion King stars Donald Glover, John Oliver, Seth Rogan, Eric André, Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones and…BEYONCÉ, among others. But the newest teaser trailer for the film, released on Monday, is the first listen we’ve gotten of Beyoncé as the voice of Nala.

Fans of the 1994 version will recognize the scene: an adult Nala, having recently reunited with her childhood friend Simba (played in this version by Glover, whose voice has yet to appear in a trailer), urges him to return home to Pride Rock, overthrow the tyrannical rule of Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor) and take his rightful place as king. Separately, there’s also a cute appearance by Timon and Pumbaa, voiced by Eichner and Rogan, respectively.