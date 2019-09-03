Zach Galifianakis Takes His Show on the Road in ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Trailer

Between Two Ferns, the irreverent online talk show hosted by Zach Galifianakis, is now getting a movie. The trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie arrived on Tuesday, announcing that the film will premiere on Netflix on September 20th.

Galifianakis stars as himself, the sardonic host of Between Two Ferns which, in the film, runs on public access television. Galifianakis must secure the show’s reputation after a disastrous interview with Matthew McConaughey gets uploaded to Funny or Die. (“He was brought back to life, but he was momentarily dead,” says Galifianakis’ boss Will Ferrell.) With a crew of fellow comedians and oddballs, he hits the road to conduct 10 high-profile celebrity interviews across the country, combining the hilarity of his Between Two Ferns interviews with a slapstick road-trip comedy.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie will feature an exhaustive list of cameos by Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Tessa Thompson and more. The film is directed by Between Two Ferns co-creator Scott Aukerman from a script by Aukerman and Galifianakis.