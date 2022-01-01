Betty White’s 100th Birthday Special Will Still Screen at Movie Theaters

Following the death of Betty White Friday, the planned one-night-only 100th birthday special at movie theaters nationwide will still take place on January 17th, which would have been the beloved Golden Girls actress’ 100th birthday.

Originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young, the Fathom Events screening is now billed as Betty White: A Celebration, the producers of the documentary announced Friday following news of White’s death at the age of 99.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long,” the producers said in a statement.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

In addition to a retrospective of her eight-decade career and tributes from her celebrity friends and co-stars, Betty White: A Celebration also features what is now the actress’ final interview.

“This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments,” the producers added.

White died Friday, Dec. 31, at her home in California. White’s agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, told People, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”