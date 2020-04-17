From ‘Parasite’ to ‘Trolls,’ Here Are the Best New Releases to Stream Online Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Movie theaters across the country may still be closed due to coronavirus concerns, but there are a number of ways to catch new releases from the comforts of home. If you’re looking for something to watch while quarantining, a number of movie studios are either releasing new films directly online, or moving up VOD release dates for films that were just in theaters.

We’re updating this list with the most popular titles you can stream online right now. Each of these films are available for rent, for purchase (as a digital download on on DVD/Blu-ray) or to stream via a streaming service like Disney+ or Hulu. Many of these streaming services are offering free trials right now too, to help people stay entertained while stuck at home.

Note: titles are arranged in alphabetical order

1917 – rent or purchase on Amazon. Amazon lets you pause or re-start at any time. You have 30 days to watch the movie once you add to cart, and 48 hours to finish it once you hit “play.”

Bad Boys for Life – rent or purchase on Amazon

Birds of Prey – rent or purchase on Amazon

Bloodshot – rent or purchase on Amazon

The Call of the Wild – rent or purchase on Amazon

Dolittle – rent or purchase on Amazon

Emma – rent or purchase on Amazon

Fantasy Island (2020) – rent or purchase on Amazon

Frozen 2 – stream on Disney+ (watch with a 7-day free trial here)

The Gentlemen – rent or purchase on Amazon

The Hunt – rent or purchase on Amazon

The Invisible Man – rent or purchase on Amazon

I Still Believe – rent or purchase on Amazon (you can also read the book that inspired the movie here)

Just Mercy – rent or purchase on Amazon (read the best-selling book that inspired the movie here)

Les Miserables (2019) – stream for free on Amazon Prime Video (get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here)

Like a Boss – rent or purchase on Amazon

Little Women – rent or purchase on Amazon

Onward – stream on Disney+

Parasite – stream on Hulu (watch with a 7-day free trial here)

Sonic the Hedgehog – rent or purchase on Amazon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – stream on Disney+

The Way Back – rent or purchase on Amazon

Trolls World Tour – rent or purchase on Amazon (watch the original Trolls movie here)

Underwater – rent or purchase on Amazon