From ‘Parasite’ to ‘Trolls,’ Here Are the Best New Releases to Stream Online Right Now

With movie theaters closed, studios have made these new films available to stream from home

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

bad boys for life stream online

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Movie theaters across the country may still be closed due to coronavirus concerns, but there are a number of ways to catch new releases from the comforts of home. If you’re looking for something to watch while quarantining, a number of movie studios are either releasing new films directly online, or moving up VOD release dates for films that were just in theaters.

We’re updating this list with the most popular titles you can stream online right now. Each of these films are available for rent, for purchase (as a digital download on on DVD/Blu-ray) or to stream via a streaming service like Disney+ or Hulu. Many of these streaming services are offering free trials right now too, to help people stay entertained while stuck at home.

Note: titles are arranged in alphabetical order

1917rent or purchase on Amazon. Amazon lets you pause or re-start at any time. You have 30 days to watch the movie once you add to cart, and 48 hours to finish it once you hit “play.”

Bad Boys for Liferent or purchase on Amazon

Birds of Preyrent or purchase on Amazon

Bloodshotrent or purchase on Amazon

The Call of the Wildrent or purchase on Amazon

Dolittlerent or purchase on Amazon

Emmarent or purchase on Amazon

Fantasy Island (2020) – rent or purchase on Amazon

Frozen 2 – stream on Disney+ (watch with a 7-day free trial here)

The Gentlemenrent or purchase on Amazon

The Huntrent or purchase on Amazon

The Invisible Manrent or purchase on Amazon

I Still Believerent or purchase on Amazon (you can also read the book that inspired the movie here)

Just Mercyrent or purchase on Amazon (read the best-selling book that inspired the movie here)

Les Miserables (2019) – stream for free on Amazon Prime Video (get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here)

Like a Bossrent or purchase on Amazon

Little Womenrent or purchase on Amazon

Onwardstream on Disney+

Parasite – stream on Hulu (watch with a 7-day free trial here)

Sonic the Hedgehogrent or purchase on Amazon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerstream on Disney+

The Way Backrent or purchase on Amazon

Trolls World Tourrent or purchase on Amazon (watch the original Trolls movie here)

Underwaterrent or purchase on Amazon

