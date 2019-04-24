The Best Gifts For Marvel Fans

From the recent success of Captain Marvel (see tickets and showtimes here) to the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame (pre-order tickets here), 2019 is shaping up to be another big year for the Marvel Universe.

Founded more than 80 years ago (then known as “Timely Comics”), the Marvel Comics as we know it today really came into prominence in the early Sixties, when a then-small town writer named Stan Lee introduced what many have called the first “grown up” superheroes, with the release of “The Fantastic Four #1.”

Marvel Studios, meanwhile, was founded more than 25 years ago, and its 22 films have grossed more than $18 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. With strong pre-release buzz, Avengers: Endgame is shaping up to be another hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To celebrate the film’s release, we’ve rounded up some of the best Marvel-related books, merch and collectibles, fit for wannabe superheroes, and casual fans alike.

1. Spider-Man Interactive App-Enabled Super Hero

This 8 1/2″ tall Spider-Man figure will respond to your voice commands with his voice and animated LCD eyes, while his built-in IR sensor allows him to detect and react to movement. Whether you use him as your morning wake up call, an animated alert to meetings, or for in-room game play (the app comes with 25 interactive “missions” you can take with the figure), this is a whole new way to geek out to the web-slinging superhero. Purchase: $49.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

2. Marvel Encyclopedia (Updated Edition)

This beautiful hardcover, 448-page tome features an introduction from Stan Lee and details on more than 1200 Marvel characters, from superheroes to villains. This updated edition features expanded entries, and the addition of more than 50 new characters, including Anti-Venom, Sabreclaw, Doctor Nemesis and Spider-Man 2211. It also includes updates from the latest events in The Age of Ultron and Infinity War, among others. Each entry features original artwork from the Marvel comic books, along with text from the preeminent authorities in the comics, graphic novel and entertainment space. Purchase: $25.22 on Amazon.com.

3. “Captain Marvel: Braver & Mightier”

Of course, eBay is capitalizing on the release of Captain Marvel, with a new, limited-edition Captain Marvel comic book, titled “Captain Marvel: Braver & Mightier #1.” This is an eBay exclusive, that was launched last month. The online site says it’s seen a 63 percent spike in sales year-over-year for Captain Marvel products, and a 34 percent jump in sales for female superheroes overall. Purchase: $16.99 on eBay.com.

4. Thor Hammer Tool Box

Don’t judge a box by its cover. This Thor Hammer recreation actually houses a full 44-piece tool kit, including a screwdriver, tape measure, utility knife, tool bits, pliers, a wrench and a 13 oz. claw hammer. An officially-licensed piece of Avengers merch, this tool box measures approximately 15″ tall x 9″ wide x 6″ deep when closed. Purchase: $99.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

5. Captain Marvel Q-Fig Diorama

The newest star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets her very own figurine. This limited-edition piece of Marvel merch features Captain Marvel and her photon blasters posed on a sturdy base that’s ready for display on your desk or shelf. The plastic figure measures approximately 4 1/4″ tall and comes boxed for gifting or collecting. Purchase: $59.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

6. Deadpool vs. The World Game

This new release combines the mischievousness and unpredictability of “Cards Against Humanity” with the sardonic wit of Deadpool. Pegged for “mature audiences” (according to the manufacturer), the game pits players against their friends to see who can write the best caption for Deadpool’s compromising positions. The player with the funniest or most creative description wins. Purchase: $38.99 on Amazon.com.

7. Star Lord’s Walkman

Here’s a blast from the past that captures the retro appeal of an old Sony Walkman, with the audio and recording capabilities you want in 2019. This Star Lord’s Walkman is actually a mini speaker, and features a standard 1/4″ audio jack that you can connect to your phone or MP3 player to blast your tunes. You can also record new audio (including voice distortion) to the device itself, with up to three minutes of playback. Though you can’t actually play cassettes in this Walkman, the song, “Come a Little Bit Closer” (from 60s rockers Jay and the Americans) comes pre-loaded. Purchase: $31.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

8. Captain Marvel Alternative Movie Poster Print

Design site Society6 has a number of Marvel-inspired prints and posters available and ready to ship in time for your next gift-giving occasion (browse here). We like this one, which is a zine-inspired take on the Captain Marvel logo. Sizes range from an 8″ x 10″ print to an extra-large 21″ x 28″ size that’s great for framing. Each gallery-quality Giclée print is printed on matte white 100% cotton, acid and lignin-free archival paper. Purchase: $19.99+ on Society6.com.

Looking for a piece of art that is a little more collector-worthy? Saatchi Art has a number of original Marvel-inspired pieces on its website, ranging from paintings to sculptures to new media (browse here). The artists and pieces are all curated by Saatchi’s renowned team of art experts and industry insiders, and many of the pieces are either one-offs, or individually numbered as part of a limited edition. See more options at SaatchiArt.com.

10. UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot

For something truly out of this world, Marvel fans will want to get their hands on the Iron Man MK50 Robot, the first-ever humanoid robot inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Built by UBTECH Robotics, and inspired by Tony Stark’s body armor, the 13-inch robot combines advanced robotics with augmented reality to let you complete AR missions and interact with heroes and villains both virtual and real.

Pair the robot with your phone to control its movements, lights, and sounds, and learn some easy programming to code original audio, upgrade weaponry and create custom action sequences to personalize your interactions. Reviewers say the robot is easy to set up and a great gift for Marvel fans both young and old. It’s compatible with iPhones 6 and above, and Android 7.0+. Purchase: $289.99 on Amazon.com.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.