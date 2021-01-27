 Benedict Cumberbatch Plays an Unassuming Spy in 'The Courier' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Behind the Iron Curtain in New Trailer for ‘The Courier’

Upcoming thriller is based on the life of Greville Wynne, a British businessman-turned-spy during the Cold War

Jon Blistein

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a British businessman who’s enlisted as an undercover spy during the Cold War in the new trailer for The Courier, which is set to open March 19th.

The film is based on the life of Greville Wynne, whom Cumberbatch plays, a British businessman who’s recruited by MI-6, the U.K.’s intelligence service, and a CIA operative (played by Rachel Brosnahan) to infiltrate the Soviet Union. Wynne, of course, is the furthest thing from a spy, but accepts the mission and ventures behind the Iron Curtain under the guise of an ordinary businessman.

During his escapades, a synopsis notes, Wynne strikes up a partnership with a Soviet officer, Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) “in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

The Courier was directed by Dominic Cooke and is based on a screenplay by Tom O’Connor.

In This Article: Benedict Cumberbatch

