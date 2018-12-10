Rolling Stone
Watch Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac Battle Drug Lord in ‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer

Netflix action-thrilled centers around military veterans plotting against violent South American cartel

In the tense trailer for Netflix action-thriller film Triple Frontier, Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac lead a team of former Special Forces operatives in a massive heist against a South American drug lord. The clip opens with the five-man crew – Affleck’s Tom “Redfly” Davis, Isaac’s Santiago “Pope” Garcia, Charlie Hunnam’s William “Ironhead” Miller, Garrett Hedlund’s Ben Miller and Pedro Pascal’s Francisco “Catfish” Morales – gathered to outline their plan. “First things first: Any man here who wants to walk away can do so knowing they’re the best of us,” Davis intones. “But it’s gotta be now … You cannot go back to your normal life after tonight.”

The military veterans aim to take down “the world’s most violent cartel” – with a potential score of over $75 million in cash – but they grapple with guilt and physical danger. “Everything we’ve done for the last 17 years with nothing to show for it,” Garcia says, motivating the crew. “You’ve been shot five times for your country, and you cant even afford to send your kids to college. If we’d accomplished half the things that we’ve accomplished in any other profession, we’d be set for life. The question is: ‘Do we finally get to use our skills for our own benefit?'”

J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year) directed Triple Frontier, based on a script co-written with Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The film debuts in March 2019 on Netflix. 

