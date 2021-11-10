 Nicole Kidman Stars as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Comedy and Commies: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem Star as Lucy and Desi in New ‘Being the Ricardos’ Trailer

Aaron Sorkin’s new film follows the I Love Lucy couple as they grapple with affairs, an FBI investigation into Lucille Ball’s political beliefs, and more

Jon Blistein

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem capture the tumult that simmered beneath the comedy of Lucile Ball and Desi Arnaz in the new trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 10 before arriving on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 21. 

Being the Ricardos is set during a pivotal week in the production of Ball and Arnaz’s classic sitcom, I Love Lucy. In the trailer, the famous couple struggle with everything from flubbed lines and extramarital affairs to the FBI’s investigation into Ball’s political views and supposed ties to the communist party (she would eventually speak with the House Un-American Activities Committee, saying she joined the party in the Thirties at the behest of her grandfather). 

Amidst all this turmoil, however, Ball maintains a clear-eyed perspective, saying at one point, “I care about what works, I care about what’s funny.” 

Along with Kidman and Bardem, Being the Ricardos stars J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Clark Gregg, and Jake Lacy. Sorkin wrote and directed the film. 

In This Article: Aaron Sorkin, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, trailers

