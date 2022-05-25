 'Beast': Watch Idris Elba Fistfight a Lion in Trailer for New Thriller - Rolling Stone
‘Beast’: Watch Idris Elba Fistfight a Vicious Lion in Trailer for New Thriller

Family trip to South Africa turns into tale of survival in new movie out August 19

Idris Elba finds himself the target of a murderous lion in the trailer for Beast, a new thriller hitting theaters this summer.

In the trailer for the film, Elba portrays Dr. Nate Daniels, a widowed dad of two teenage girls who takes his family on a sightseeing trip to the South African game reserve. However, their journey quickly becomes bloody as the family and Daniels’ wildlife biologist friend (played by Sharlto Copley) come face-to-face with the massive apex predator hellbent on killing every human it encounters.

“I’ve got to get my girls out of here,” he says. “I’m coming back.”

The insane trailer for the movie — which is like Jaws crossed with The Ghost and the Darkness —closes with Elba’s character engaged in hand-to-paw combat with the lion, with Elba even punching the titular beast in the face.

“What begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them,” Universal Pictures said of Beast, directed by Baltasar Kormákur and out in theaters on August 19.

