 Actor Wendell Pierce Revives Long-Dormant B.B. King Biopic - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Spencer Davis, Founder of the Spencer Davis Group, Dead at 81
Home Movies Movie News

B.B. King Biopic, Long Dormant, Moves Ahead With ‘Treme’ Star Wendell Pierce

Project was first announced in 2011, but went dark following a legal dispute

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
bb king biopic wendell pierce

AP; Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Actor Wendell Pierce — best known for his work on The Wire and Treme — announced that a long-dormant biopic on blues legend B.B. KingThe Thrill Is On, is back on in a series of tweets posted Monday night.

“We are official,” Pierce wrote. “Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled.” He added, “I promised BB King before he died, I will honor him and his creative genius. An American Icon.”

The project was first announced in 2011, when it was going by the title B.B. King and I. The film is centered around the relationship between King and his friend Michael Zanetis, a musician-turned-entrepreneur and club owner, who helped the blues legend get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pierce was always set to play King, while at the time, Patrick Fugit was cast as Zanetis and Michael Schroeder was attached to direct.

In 2012, however, the project hit a roadblock when King Size Film Productions sued King. King had allegedly sent a cease and desist order to the filmmakers, claiming the movie and its website violated his trademarks and publicity rights; King Size Film Productions filed a lawsuit in turn, claiming King’s demands resulted in production delays and damaged efforts to obtain further funding.

While the case was ultimately dismissed a few months after it was filed, production on the film appeared to go dark. In 2015, King died at the age of 89.

The revived project Pierce announced on social media appears to be the same one from 2011, with Zanetis producing the movie and co-writing the script with Melora Donoghue (it’s unclear, however, if Fugit and Schroeder are still attached).

“We’re proud to have an actor of Wendell’s caliber attached to portray this beloved icon,” Zanetis said in a statement. “His dedication to his craft and love of music will combine in what I believe will be a career defining performance.”

In This Article: B.B. King, Wendell Pierce

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.