Baz Luhrmann Drops Trailer for Biopic ‘Elvis’

The first trailer has arrived for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s big-screen take on the life of the King of rock & roll.

The Moulin Rouge director’s anticipated biopic is set to land on June 24 and will see U.S. actor Austin Butler tackling the complicated life of the music icon, including his early military days and eventual path to musical greatness.

Butler, who previously appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Manson Family devotee Tex Watson, will star alongside Tom Hanks — who is set to appear as Elvis’ notorious manager Colonel Tom Parker.

It’s believed that Butler beat competition from the likes of Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Harry Styles, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson to secure the coveted role.

The first trailer opens with a foreboding voiceover from Hanks’ Parker, in which he acknowledges that he is considered the “villain of this here story” — owing to the widespread belief that Parker’s interest in Elvis was mainly financially motivated.