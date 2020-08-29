Trailers of the Week: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Enola Holmes,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and More

Agents of Chaos

Russia’s alleged interference with the 2016 election has sparked a tirade of conspiracies and public reactions. Now, just in time for the 2020 election, the new HBO documentary cuts through the chaos and confusion to show what truly happened and what that means for our democracy. In a news clip where Russsian President Vladimir Putin is asked if Russia will attempt to influence the 2016 U.S Presdidnetal election, he says, “Here, I’ll tell you a secret. Yes, we will absolutely be doing that.” (September 23rd)

Ammonite

Set in 1840s England, the romantic drama centers on Mary Anning (Kate Winslet), the real-life geologist. With the liberties of fiction, the Anning of the film sells fossils to tourists until one day, a man enters her shop with a proposition: That Anning will help his wife (Saoirse Ronan) get through her melancholic state by taking her on as an apprentice. Anning agrees without possibly being able to know what’s in store: that the two women’s connection will grow into a life-altering romantic bond. (November 13th)

The Batman

Robert Pattinson’s Batman is gritter than ever before and on a crusade for vengeance. Set to Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” the teaser offers a glimpse of Pattinson in the full Batsuit, plus scenes of the Riddler wreaking havoc over Gotham City in a string of murders. Unlike the Dark Night trilogy, this is no origin story. Instead, we see the Dark Night taking on vigilante status. (October 1st)

The Comey Rule

Based on James Comey’s New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty, the new two-part Showtime series traces the events leading up to the 2016 election through the lens of President Donald Trump and the former FBI Director. In a tense final moment, a voice-over says of Comey: “He thinks that being right will save him. It won’t.” (September 28th)

Enola Holmes

When Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) discovers that her mother is missing, she enlists her brother to solve the case. Sherlock, the Sherlock Holmes should be able to solve the case. However, independent and impatient, Enola takes matters into her own – gloveless – hands. In order to hide from her brother and continue on her own course, Enola makes herself unrecognizable by becoming a “lady.” (September 23rd)

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Radha Blank plays a failed playwright struggling to revive her career. Once included on the “30 under 30 Playwrights to Watch” list, Radha finds that ten years later, she hasn’t risen to the title. Instead, she’s teaching a playwriting course where even the students mock her stunted career. Not ready to put her creativity to rest, she turns to hip-hop, even though those around her have trouble placing her in the rap scene at first. Radha sticks to her vision. “I wanna make a mixtape about the 40-year-old woman’s point of view,” she says. (October 9th)

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President

The needle drops on Bob Dylan’s Bringing It All Back Home and “Mr. Tambourne Man” plays from the vinyl record. President Jimmy Carter gives a warm smile. “Sounds familiar,” he says. The new documentary celebrates the former President with the music he loved best. Bono, Bob Dylan, and Willie Nelson all make appearances in the clip. “With all the odds against him, he still did what he thought was right,” says Nelson. “That’s not a bad pattern for all of us to follow.” (January 3rd)

Wonder Woman 1984

The latest trailer from DC FanDome takes a deeper look into who exactly Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is up against this time around. Kristen Wigg plays villain Cheetah, starting out as a jealous friend with an affinity for clothing that sports the animal print. Though later on, we catch a glimpse of Wigg in full CGI mode – a monster fierce enough to take on Wonder Woman’s golden lasso, in the White House nonetheless. (October 2nd)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The three-minute-long trailer is nearly devoid of dialogue but full of larger-than-life moments montaged together from the director’s cut of the Justice League. The montage is soundtracked to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” After great demand from fans, Snyder’s original version of the film will be released in the form of four-part series, each installment being one-hour long. (2021)