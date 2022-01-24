 'Batgirl' Casts Trans Actress as First Trans Character in DC Film - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next These Are the Best Ergonomic Desk Chairs for Better Back Support
Home Movies Movie News

‘Batgirl’ Casts Trans Actress as First Trans Character in DC Comics Live Action Film

Ivory Aquino will portray Alysia Yeoh in HBO Max movie

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Batgirl' Casts Trans Actress as First Trans Character in DC Comics Live Action Film'Batgirl' Casts Trans Actress as First Trans Character in DC Comics Live Action Film

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ivory Aquino has been cast to portray Alysia Yeoh, the roommate and best friend of the titular superhero also known as Barbara Gordon, in upcoming HBO Max film Batgirl, as Variety reports.

Aquino’s character first appeared in a DC Batgirl issue by Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf in 2011. She will star opposite Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon. Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender. This is the first time a live-action film adaptation of a DC Comics movie will feature an openly trans character.

In 2017, the Filipina actress portrayed transgender activist Cecilia Chung in the ABC miniseries, When We Rise.

While Aquino is the first trans actress to star as an openly trans character in a DC feature film, the DC TV series Supergirl, which aired on the CW, also featured a trans character. Trans actress Nicole Maines played superhero Nia Nal in that show’s fourth season, marking the first appearances of a trans superhero role on television.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct Batgirl, which will also star J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, and Michael Keaton, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

In This Article: Batgirl, DC Comics, HBO Max, transgender

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.