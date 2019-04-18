Watch Woodstock Transform Into Countercultural Paradise in New Doc Trailer

A new trailer for Barak Goodman’s upcoming documentary Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation captures the chaos and utopia that defined the legendary festival.

The clip opens with the logistical nightmares the festival caused, starting with the massive traffic jams that piled up as 400,000 people descended upon Max Yasgur’s farm in upstate New York. The festival site itself was plagued by sanitation and medical issues, and at one point the governor of New York even considered sending in the National Guard.

Of course, there’s a reason few remember these massive problems. Halfway through the trailer shifts focus, showing how the Woodstock crowd came together and ultimately embodied the ideals of the late-Sixties counterculture.

Woodstock will feature never-before-seen video footage and will examine both the “political and social upheaval leading up to those three historic days, as well as the extraordinary events of the concert itself.” The film will premiere April 28th at the Tribeca Film Festival followed by a theatrical release by PBS on May 24th.