Barack Obama Reveals Favorite TV Shows, Movies of 2020

Continuing a tradition he started during his presidency, Barack Obama has once again shared his favorite TV shows and movies of the year, with the former president spending his lockdowned 2020 with Better Call Saul, The Queen’s Gambit, and acclaimed documentaries.

“Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format,” Obama said of his picks.

On the film side, Obama listed film festival favorites like Nomadland, Time, Boys State, and Lovers Rock (from Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series), as well as the upcoming Pixar film Soul, Mank, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and, Crip Camp, which the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions released.

(In total, nine of Obama’s picks appear on Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Movies of 2020, including our Number One film, Collective.)

The TV picks are more surprising: Obama cites the ultra-violent superhero series The Boys, Hulu’s sci-fi limited series Devs, Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird, HBO’s I May Destroy You, as well as catching up on the since-concluded The Good Place. An avid basketball fan, Obama also included the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls docuseries The Last Dance.

Check out Obama’s complete list of favorites below: