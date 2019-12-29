 Barack Obama Lists His Favorite Films, TV Shows of 2019 - Rolling Stone
Barack Obama Lists His Favorite Films, TV Shows of 2019

Oscar hopefuls like Marriage Story, The Irishman, Little Women and Parasite all get former president’s approval

Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaObama, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 13 Dec 2019

Continuing a tradition that he started while president, Barack Obama has shared his list of his favorite films and television shows of 2019.

Continuing an annual tradition that he started while president, Barack Obama has shared his list of his favorite films and television shows from 2019.

Obama’s diverse list includes Best Picture frontrunners like Marriage Story, The Irishman and Little Women, indie favorites like Booksmart, The Farewell and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, acclaimed foreign films like Parasite, Ash Is Purest White and Atlantics and the documentary Apollo 11. In all, five of Obama’s picks landed on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 10 Best Movies of 2019.

“Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar,” Obama noted.

The former president also listed three television shows — Fleabag’s Season 2, Watchmen and Unbelievable — “that I considered as powerful as movies.”

Whereas in previous years where Obama would detail his annual favorites, this year the president is spreading his picks in literature, entertainment and music over the course of the final week of the decade. On Saturday, he shared his favorite books, with his music picks arriving in the coming days.

