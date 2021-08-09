Bam Margera Sues ‘Jackass Forever’ Team Over Wrongful Termination

Jackass star Brandon “Bam” Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville, Paramount Pictures, MTV, and others from the Jackass Forever team over being fired from the franchise’s new movie.

In the complaint obtained by Rolling Stone that was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, it alleges he was subjected to “inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment” in connection to a “Wellness Agreement” the complaint claims he was coerced to sign by producer Spike Jonze, co-star Johnny Knoxville and director Jeffrey Tremaine. Margera signed the agreement, which allegedly required he take multiple daily drug tests, while he was in a rehabilitation facility in 2019.

According to the suit, Margera’s contract and role in Jackass Forever was contingent upon him adhering to the Wellness Agreement. In August 2020, Paramount fired him, citing that he had “not remained in compliance with the Wellness Program as required” after allegedly testing positive for Adderall. However, the complaint notes that his prescription should not have been considered a violation of the agreement. “As Defendants, including Paramount, knew full well, Margera has been taking prescription Adderall for more than 10 years, as required for his documented mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder. Paramount using this as an excuse to terminate Margera was nothing short of discriminatory.”

Reps for the defendants did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

Additionally, the suit alleges that Margera had already filmed several scenes for the movie and provided other content to the film, “the vast majority of which are actually being utilized therein” prior to being terminated, according to the complaint.

“I am pissed-off, angry, hurt, and shattered that Johnny (Knoxville), Jeff (Tremaine), Spike (Jonze) and the studios and producers ripped off my creativity, content, and stunts to make this movie, fired me without justification, and refuse to pay for my work,” Margera said in a statement. “I created this franchise before any of these guys ever got involved.”

The suit accuses the defendants of violation of the Fair Employment and Housing Act, unlawful retaliation in violation of California Labor Code section 1102.5, wrongful discharge in violation of public policy against Paramount, breach of contract, several fraud claims, and violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, among other cause of actions. Margera is seeking an injunction on the release of the movie, along with monetary damages.