Brad Pitt ‘Doesn’t Even Know’ Bad Bunny in Bloody ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

Bad Bunny stabs Brad Pitt in the trailer for Bullet Train. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for the David Leitch-directed action film, which follows assassin Ladybug (played by Pitt) as he comes for blood on a Japanese bullet train. The film drops in July.

The trailer — backed by a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “Stayin’ Alive” — gives a look at the comedic elements of the bloody action film as Ladybug engages in a physical fight with Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) before being shushed on the quiet car. “You’re getting the new and improved me… Every job I do, somebody dies,” says Pitt’s character in the trailer. “I’m not that guy anymore.”

The trailer sees Ladybug try to snatch a briefcase unnoticed. But then, a wild Bad Bunny — in a Mexican cowboy outfit, because of course Bad Bunny is Mexican in this — appears. (Cue his corrido tumbado “Soy El Diablo” with Nataneal Cano.) “Dude, I don’t even know you!” says Ladybug as Bad Bunny flips him over the table.

The film also gives a first look at Ladybug’s fellow professional assassins: Prince (Joey King), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and Hornet (Zazie Beetz). Directed by Leitch — who’s behind Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2 — the film, written by Zak Olkewicz, is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

Bullet Train — which drops July 15 in theaters — is the “Booker T” reggaetón star’s latest foray into acting. He plays the recurring role of Kitty on Narcos: Mexico, and also appeared on numerous iterations of WWE WrestleMania and Royal Rumble. Bad Bunny is currently on his El Último Tour del Mundo through early April.