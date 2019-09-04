Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Reunite in ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in the new trailer for Bad Boys for Life, the third installment in the Bad Boys series. The action film, the long-awaited sequel to 2003’s Bad Boys II, arrives in theaters January 17th.

As laid out in the trailer, the Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) are back on the streets for one last case. They reunite when an Albanian mercenary, the brother of one of their former foes, makes an offer they can’t refuse just as the duo is about to retire. The trailer features plenty of action mayhem and comedy, with the Bad Boys’ signature one-liners (“I’m gonna penetrate him…with my heart”) sprinkled throughout.

Bad Boys For Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – taking over the series from Michael Bay – from a screenplay by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner. The cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano and DJ Khaled.