‘Avengers’ Stars Pay Tribute to ‘True Original’ Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman’s Avengers castmates paid tribute to the Black Panther actor on social media following his death Friday at the age of 43.

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Captain America star Chris Evans wrote. “This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship.”

Boseman made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War; that same year, the actor was diagnosed with colon cancer, but Boseman would still go on to make appearances in three more Marvel movies while battling the disease.

Martin Freeman, who featured alongside Boseman in Black Panther, said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “I’m absolutely shocked. Chadwick was thoughtful, watchful, and totally committed in his work. A boyish grin and a contagious laugh. To still do what he did, when he must have been going through some terrible physical and emotional pain, is testament to the man. My heartfelt condolences to his family and those he loved. Rest in Peace brother.“

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland wrote, “Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on. A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend.”

Captain Marvel portrayer Brie Larson said, “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.”

“Rest in Power King T’Challa,” Guardians of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana wrote. “My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother.”

Boseman’s Black Panther co-star Angela Bassett, who played the actor’s mother in that 2018 film, said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…’thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…’ All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Chris Evans

Tom Holland

Brie Larson

Zoe Saldana

Mark Ruffalo

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Samuel L. Jackson

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt

Josh Brolin

Don Cheadle

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020