‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: Watch Iron Man Ponder Death

“Part of the journey is the end,” Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) reflects in heavy clip for ‘Infinity War’ sequel

Iron Man contemplates death in the brooding new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth installment of the Marvel superhero series.

The clip opens with a dejected Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) recording a farewell message to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) while floating in a spaceship. “Part of the journey is the end,” he reflects. “Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Fun and water ran out four days ago. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. That’ll be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you.”

The preview then cuts to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans), who reflect on Thanos wiping out “50 percent of all living creatures” and strategize a last-ditch “fight of [their] lives.” During this dark narration, we see shots of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).  

The film’s all-star cast also includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly, Jon Favreau and Brie Larson, among others. 

Anthony and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Endgame, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2019.  

