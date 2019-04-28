‘Avengers: Endgame’ Breaks All Box Office Records With $1.2 Billion Opening

As expected, Avengers: Endgame shattered every opening week record in box office history as the Marvel epic opened with $1.2 billion worldwide and $350 million domestic, both new records.

Endgame crushed the record established one year earlier by its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War, which opened with $250 million domestically – surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ record of $248 million set in December 2015 – and $630 million worldwide, Variety reports.

Even after Infinity War‘s release, The Fate of the Furious, somehow, held onto its box office record for foreign opening weekend with $443 million; Endgame also demolished that record, bringing in $859 million overseas, including a mammoth $330 million opening weekend in China.

Additionally, Avengers: Endgame set the record for biggest domestic opening day ever with $156 million on Friday alone, breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $129 million record.

Walt Disney Co. said that Endgame also broke box office records in France, Brazil and nearly three dozen other markets.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement.

“Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”