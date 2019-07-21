×
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Surpasses ‘Avatar’ as Global Box Office King

With over $2.788 billion worldwide, Marvel’s superhero blockbuster ends James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic’s decade-long reign

AVENGERS: ENDGAME, (aka AVENGERS 4), left: Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America, 2019. © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

'Avengers: Endgame' finally surpassed 'Avatar' at the global box office to become the highest-grossing film ever.

©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

In addition to revealing its massive Phase 4 plans, Marvel Studios announced Saturday at Comic-Con that Avengers: Endgame finally surpassed Avatar at the global box office to become the highest-grossing film ever.

James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic held the worldwide record for a decade with $2.788 billion in global box office. Avengers: Endgame entered the weekend with a $2.783 billion global haul, Box Office Mojo calculated, with the Marvel blockbuster officially passing Avatar by the time Marvel Studios took the stage Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige announced during the panel that Endgame was now the box office king… at least until Cameron releases Avatar‘s long-awaited sequels. Both Avengers and Avatar are now Disney properties following the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s assets.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.

“Even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

Cameron now holds the Number Two and Three spots on the all-time global box office list with Avatar and Titanic, respectively, while Avengers: Infinity War is Number Five with $2.048 billion. Yet another Disney property, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, occupies the Number Four spot and still maintains the Number One spot on the domestic box office list. According to Box Office Mojo, Titanic is the only pre-2000s film to have a spot in the Top 30 of the all-time worldwide grosses list.

