Ava DuVernay Working on Prince Documentary for Netflix

Ava DuVernay has been tapped to work on a Prince documentary for Netflix, Deadline reports. The Selma, 13th and this year’s A Wrinkle in Time director said the late icon’s estate has approved of the upcoming film.

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” DuVernay told Deadline. “He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

The producer-director has been working on the as-yet-untitled documentary for several months. DuVernay, editor Spencer Averick and members of the project’s production team have already visited Paisley Park several times, as Deadline notes. The estate will provide interviews, archival footage, photos and more for the multi-part documentary, according to Variety.

Earlier this month, the Prince Estate took President Trump to task for using “Purple Rain” at his rallies. In September, Prince’s Piano & a Microphone was released. It features 34 minutes of Prince sketching out song ideas by himself, providing insight into the late singer’s creative process.