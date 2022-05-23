Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley Becomes a God in New ‘Elvis’ Biopic Trailer

A stacked career, a rise and fall, and rockstar love story. Austin Butler’s portrayal of the the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is coming to theaters in just a month, and Warner Brothers just released its second official trailer.

The trailer opens with a contextualization from a voiceover — “Our country itself is sick, and it’s lost its sense of direction – even its common decency” — about the reaction to Presley and his dance moves.

Butler as Presley is then seen wiggling his pinky as the camera pans to Tom Hanks’ character Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager. “In that moment Elvis the man was sacrificed and Elvis the God was born.”

The trailer then — backed by “(If You’re Looking For) Trouble” — laces clips of Presley performing before a scene sees the King of Rock & Roll being taken away in a police car.

The trailer gives a look at the rise of Presley’s career and the conflicts he faced throughout his life, especially the impact of his mother Gladys.

Oh, and how to forget the Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) + Elvis love story? “I’ve never met anyone like you,” says Presley. “I hope not,” she responds.

The trailer ends with a clip of Presley saying, “A reverend once told me, ‘When things are too dangerous to say… sing.’ “

Also in the trailer is a taste of the film’s soundtrack, which includes Doja Cat’s “Vegas.” Along with featuring some of Presley’s biggest hits, the movie will also include original songs and recordings by the likes of Eminem, CeeLo Green, Swae Lee, Denzel Curry, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Diplo, Tame Impala, and Maneskin.

Green and Eminem shared a snippet of their song, “The King and I,” which samples “Jailhouse Rock,” on Instagram.

Elvis premieres June 24.