‘Ask Dr. Ruth’: See First Trailer for Doc About Famed Sex Therapist

Film will debut at Sundance before heading to Hulu later this year

The incredible life story of sex therapist Dr. Ruth is the focus of a new documentary titled Ask Dr. Ruth. The film will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, with a theatrical run and a Hulu-exclusive release planned for later in the year.

Ask Dr. Ruth chronicles the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist,” Magnolia Pictures said of the film.

“With her diminutive frame, thick German accent, and uninhibited approach to sex therapy and education, Dr. Ruth transformed the conversation around sexuality. As she approaches her 90th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

Through archive footage and new interviews, Ask Dr. Ruth tracks Westheimer’s life and career from the Holocaust to the Sexual Revolution, from her controversial beginnings as a radio sex therapist to her role in educating people about the AIDS epidemic.

“There is no such thing as retiring for me,” Westheimer says in the trailer. “I have an obligation to live large and make a dent in this world. At 90, still talking about sex from morning to night.”

