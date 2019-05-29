Hear Arnold Schwarzenegger Say ‘Scuba Tank’ Slowly

Arnold Schwarzenegger extols the beauty of the briny deep in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Wonders of the Sea, which arrives digitally and on video-on-demand June 4th.

Wonders of the Sea was directed by Jean-Jacques Mantello and Jean-Michel Cousteau, son of legendary French oceanographer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau. In the film, Cousteau and his children, Celine and Fabien, explore oceans all around the world, from Fiji to the Bahamas, offering a unique look at rarely-seen sea life while also touting the importance of protecting the world’s oceans.

Schwarzenegger served as a producer on the film, as well as its narrator. In the trailer he says of Wonders of the Sea, “When I saw the footage, I realized right away this is a visual feast. It was not just entertaining, but it was also from an environmental point of view, a message: Let’s keep our ocean clean, and let’s keep our world clean.”