Arnold Schwarzenegger and His Mini Livestock Offer Coronavirus Advice

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his two mini pets, Lulu and Whiskey, offered some adorably practical advice for stemming the spread of the new coronavirus in a video posted to Twitter Sunday night.

The actor and former California governor encouraged his fans to follow new state guidelines urging everyone, especially those over 65 and the chronically ill, to stay indoors and practice social distancing to help fight the pandemic. “See, the important thing is you stay at home because there is a curfew now,” Schwarzenegger said. “Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California.”

No official curfew has been ordered in the state, though California Governor Gavin Newsom has directed high-risk populations to stay indoors. Schwarzenegger is 72.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

After feeding Lulu and Whiskey some carrots and remarking on the vegan meal he just finished, Schwarzenegger added, “See, that’s what we do. We don’t go out. We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu and we have a good time… So much more fun than going outside!”

Schwarzenegger isn’t the only celebrity to speak out about the importance of following CDC and government guidelines about social distancing and other best practices to stay healthy — and keep others healthy — during the pandemic. Both Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have urged fans to self-isolate, while Miley Cyrus called on people to stop hoarding supplies and “practice restraint.”