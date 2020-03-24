 Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million for COVID-19 Medical Supplies - Rolling Stone
Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million to COVID-19 Medical Supply Relief

“Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the real action heroes of this crisis,” actor said. “I just play one in the movies”

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

This photo shows actor Arnold Schwarzenegger posing for a portrait to promote the film, "Terminator: Dark Fate" at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles"Terminator: Dark Fate" Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Oct 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to help with medical supply shortages in the wake of COVID-19.

Shortly after he and his livestock gave COVID-19 advice, Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million for medical supplies in light of the pandemic.

Schwarzenegger shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign titled Frontline Responders Fund, a  campaign that aims to raise $5 million dollars to supply supplies, masks and gowns to hospitals.

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are; I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” the actor and former California governor wrote. “This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it.” 

Donations to the campaign will go directly to Flexport.org, providing aid to frontline responders. “Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the real action heroes of this crisis,” Schwarzenegger said. “I just play one in the movies.”

“We have an opportunity and a responsibility to provide them with personal protective equipment right now to keep them safe as they fight this virus, so when I heard about Flexport.org’s plan, this was a no-brainer to me,” he continued. “With all of the courageous work they are doing on the frontlines to keep us safe, buying a few hundred thousand masks with a million dollars is the least I can do. Please take a moment to join me in supporting our heroes.”

