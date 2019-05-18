Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Fine’ After ‘Crazed Fan’ Dropkick Attack

Arnold Schwarzenegger assured fans “there is nothing to worry about” following startling video of the actor being assaulted Saturday during an event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In video from the Arnold Classic Africa, the Terminator star is seen filming activities from the sporting event on social media when – at the 55-second mark in the above video – a man comes running in the frame to dropkick Schwarzenegger.

Security quickly detained the man event organizers later called a “crazed fan,” who shouted “Help me I need a Lamborghini” while he was removed from the scene.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger tweeted soon after. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Arnold Classic Africa organizer Wayne Price said in a statement that the attacker is “known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past.” Price added that Schwarzenegger was “fine and still in good spirits” after the kick and still “carries on with the activities as planned and is fully taking this in stride.

Schwarzenegger told organizers he would not pursue criminal charges for the attacker. “He even joked that some people clearly got more excited than others,” Price said of the actor.

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019