‘Army of Thieves’: See Trailer for Zombie-Less Prequel to ‘Army of the Dead’

Just five months after Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix, the zombie film has already spawned a prequel, Army of Thieves. The streaming service revealed the first trailer for the movie Saturday during the streaming service’s Tudum event.

While Army of the Dead was an undead action film, its prequel — centered on the movie’s safecracker Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer — shifts genres into heist comedy that’s largely zombie-less; the walking dead are only briefly shown — via distant news broadcasts — during the trailer.

The film’s synopsis also makes no mention of zombies, with Dieter recruited by a mysterious women (Nathalie Emmanuel) “to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Army of the Dead mastermind Zack Snyder co-wrote Army of Thieves’ story as well as co-produced the film, with Schweighöfer serving as director on the film. Army of Thieves premieres on Netflix on October 29th.