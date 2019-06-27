New Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey Song Soundtracks ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey teased their forthcoming single in the new trailer for the upcoming remake of Charlie’s Angels.

The new film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the crime-fighting trio, while screenwriter and director Elizabeth Banks also steps in as the Angels’ intermediary, Bosley. The film finds the super spies protecting a young programmer working on a product that has extraordinary potential, but could also be easily weaponized.

The Charlie’s Angels clip is packed with car chases, explosions, expertly choreographed fight sequences, plenty of futuristic gadgets and a healthy dose of camp, like when Stewart’s character, dressed in a full horse jockey outfit, whips a tracking device onto the back of a speeding car. A snippet of Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey’s new song appears most prominently towards the end of the trailer.

On Instagram, Grande noted that along with contributing the new song, she also served as an executive producer on the soundtrack. She said the experience “has been the coolest fucking thing in the world,” adding, “beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to hear the music and see this phenomenal film.”

The new Charlie’s Angels is set to open November 15th.