 Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Cast in Upcoming 'Wicked' Film - Rolling Stone
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Cast in Upcoming ‘Wicked’ Film

The movie is set to start filming next summer

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are cast in 'Wicked' film

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will play Glinda and Elphaba in director Jon M. Chu’s forthcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

The director, who recently helmed In the Heights, revealed the news on social media. “Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!!” Chu teased on Twitter along with photos of the actresses reacting to their casting. “In pink and green!!!”

Erivo and Grande also shared the news on their respective Instagram pages.

The film version of Wicked, a massively popular Broadway musical, has been in the works for over a decade. Original composer Stephen Schwartz and original book writer Winnie Holzmann are collaborating on the screenplay. The movie, which will be released via Universal, is currently in development, with production set to begin in summer 2022 in the U.K.

Grande is currently best known for her musical career, but she got her start acting on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat. She’s also set to appear in Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Jennifer Lawerence.

Grande recently collaborated with Kelly Clarkson on “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” which appears on Clarkson’s ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around…

 

 

