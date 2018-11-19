Rolling Stone
‘Aquaman’: Superhero Trains to Achieve ‘Destiny’ in New Trailer

Teenage version of Jason Momoa’s half-man/half-Atlantean protagonist explores Atlantis with Willem Dafoe in CGI-filled clip

Jason Momoa’s conflicted underwater ruler, Arthur Curry, grapples with destiny in the latest and final trailer for Aquaman, director James Wan’s upcoming film based on the DC Comics superhero. The clip opens with Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), the protagonist’s mother, telling a child Curry about an ancient legend: “One day,” she says, “a new king will come who will use the power of the trident to put Atlantis back together again.”

As a teenager, Curry trains with Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe) to achieve that fate. “You have to forget all the teaching of the surface world,” Vulko intones over shots of Curry swimming with dolphins and exploring oceanic CGI cityscapes. “Go deeper to uncover your Atlantian instincts.”

“My parents made me what I am,” Curry/Aquaman reflects as an adult. “I am the protector of the deep.” But the half-man/half-Atlantean character is torn between life in Atlantis and the surface world, while his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson) prepares to declare war against humanity.  

Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II co-star in the film, which hits theaters December 21st.

