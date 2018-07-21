‘Aquaman’: Atlantis Declares War on ‘Surface World’ in Action-Packed First Trailer

The long-awaited first trailer for Aquaman, the latest installment in DC Cinematic Universe, arrived Saturday at San Diego’s Comic-Con.

Following the character’s cameo in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and his role in the superhero team-up Justice League, the Aquaman preview provides the backstory of the half-man Atlantis prince.

“My father was a lighthouse keeper. My mother was a queen. But life has a way of bringing people together,” Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry says in voiceover. “They made me what I am.”

After discovering his ability to communicate with marine life at a young age, Curry is recruited by Amber Heard’s Mera to prevent his half-brother Orm’s “war on the surface world.”

In addition to outlining the story, the first trailer also captures the impressive amount of detail and painstaking CGI work that went into creating the underwater world of Atlantis.

“The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king,” Aquaman‘s synopsis states. Aquaman opens December 21st.

The DC Cinematic Universe panel also provided Comic-Con-only footage of the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 as well as the first trailer for their Big-meets-Superman movie Shazam: