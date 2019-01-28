‘Apollo 11’ Trailer: See Never-Before-Seen Footage From NASA’s Moon Mission

New footage from the lead-up to NASA’s first manned trip to the moon (and the landing itself) features in the upcoming documentary Apollo 11, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Crafted from a newly discovered trove of 65mm footage, and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, Apollo 11 takes us straight to the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission—the one that first put men on the moon, and forever made Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin into household names,” distribution company Neon said of the film.

“Immersed in the perspectives of the astronauts, the team in Mission Control, and the millions of spectators on the ground, we vividly experience those momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future.”

In one of the uncatalogued recordings, a man says of the future-shaping endeavor, “The whole Apollo program was designed to get two Americans to the lunar surface and back again safely. The enormity of this event is something that only history will be able to judge.”

The trailer also showcases some of the unseen archival footage from the Apollo program, including Armstrong and Aldrin suiting up, as well as briefly teases the historic first steps on the moon in the closing seconds.

Dinosaur 13 filmmaker Todd Douglas Miller directed and edited Apollo 11, which is due out in theaters later this year.