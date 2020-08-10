 Antonio Banderas Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
Antonio Banderas Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actor says he is feeling “relatively well” after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Antonio Banderas visits Entertainment Weekly channel at SiriusXM Studios on January 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Antonio Banderas announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a tweet on Monday.

Antonio Banderas announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a tweet on Monday.

“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the actor wrote in Spanish.

He went on to say that he is feeling “relatively well,” if a little more tired than usual, and that he plans to take advantage of his time in isolation by reading, writing, and resting

Banderas is best known for his roles in The Mask of Zorro, Philadelphia and Once Upon a Time in Mexico. Last year, he earned an Academy Award nomination and the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor for his starring role in Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory.

Over the past few months, several other high-profile actors and celebrities — including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Pink — have made public their coronavirus status in an effort to spread awareness and further educate the public on the disease. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pink emphasized that it isn’t just people over 65 who are contracting COVID-19, citing herself, and her three-year-old son Jameson. “I got it the second-worst [out of my family]; I’m 40, I have asthma and I’m fit as a fiddle,” she said.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19

Newswire

