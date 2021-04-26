 Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Oscar Speech - Rolling Stone
Movie News

Anthony Hopkins Honors Chadwick Boseman in Belated Best Actor Speech

83-year-old actor posted a video from his home in Wales after winning the Oscar for his performance in The Father

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Anthony Hopkins smiles while posing for photos prior to the premiere of his new film "The Rite" in Mexico City. “Nomadland” has won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The film’s director, Chloe Zhao, became only the second woman to win the best director trophy, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. “Nomadland” also took the cinematography prize on Sunday. Emerald Fennell’s revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman” was named best British film, while the best actor trophy went to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for playing a man grappling with dementia in “The Father.” An event that was criticized in the recent past with the label #BAFTAsSoWhite rewarded a diverse group of talents, during a pandemic-curbed ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

Alexandre Meneghini/AP

Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman in his belated Oscar acceptance speech, which was posted on Instagram this morning.

The actor pulled off the upset of the night when he won Best Actor for his performance in The Father, even though he wasn’t on-hand (either virtually or in-person) to accept the trophy. Many had expected Boseman to win posthumously for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and the Oscars had even shuffled the categories around to make Best Actor the last of the evening, ostensibly assuming the show would end with a touching tribute.

In a video message from his home in Wales, the 83-year-old Hopkins said, “I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t. And I’m very grateful to the Academy and thank you. And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. And again thank you all very much. I really did not expect this. So, I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you.”

Hopkins’ win for his performance in The Father marked his second time winning Best Actor, having previously won in 1992 for The Silence of the Lambs. The Father also won Best Adapted Screenplay, an award that was shared by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.

