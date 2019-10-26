 Anthony Bourdain Documentary In the Works From CNN, HBO Max – Rolling Stone
Anthony Bourdain Documentary In the Works From CNN, HBO Max

Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville set to helm upcoming feature

Anthony Bourdain arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France, while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldObit Anthony Bourdain, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Sep 2016

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The late celebrity chef and travelogue host Anthony Bourdain will be the focus of a documentary from CNN Films, HBO Max and Focus Features.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville—who took home an Academy Award for 20 Feet from Stardom and made last year’s hit documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?—the upcoming Bourdain documentary will be released initially in theaters worldwide before heading to CNN and HBO Max for streaming, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

In a statement about the forthcoming project, Neville said: “Anthony Bourdain did more to help us understand each other than just about anyone in the history of television. He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them. To have the opportunity to tell his story is humbling. CNN is in the DNA of Tony’s work, and the perfect partners in this journey. I’m thrilled to be re-teaming with Focus Features after our journey on Won’t You Be My Neighbor?. I am also happy that HBO Max will make sure Tony’s audience only continues to grow.”

A press release for the yet-unnamed documentary said it “will provide access to family photos, home movies, letters, music, and other content that will add greater insights into his work and life.”

Bourdain, who had a successful career as a chef, writer and host of the CNN series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, which earned 12 Emmy wins throughout its five-year stint. In June 2018, Bourdain was found dead by suicide in a French hotel.

