Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Launch an Epic Musical Romance in New ‘Annette’ Trailer

A stand-up and a singer embark on a whirlwind, musical romance in the final trailer for French filmmaker Leos Carax’s upcoming English-language debut, Annette, which is set to arrive August 20th.

The film stars Adam Driver as Henry, the stand-up comedian, who falls in love Marion Cotillard’s Ann, an internationally celebrated opera singer. But when the couple give birth to their first child, Annette, they learn that their daughter has a monumental destiny ahead of her that will completely upend their lives.

The new trailer doesn’t offer too much insight into that core mystery, but it does capture the epic feel of Henry and Ann’s love through Carax’s eye-popping visual style. The trailer is also packed with music from the film, which was crafted entirely by Sparks.

Along with handling the music, Sparks also conceived of Annette’s original story and wrote the script. The band had intended Annette to just be a concept album, until they linked up with Carax. Annette marks Carax’s first feature film since his 2012 effort Holy Motors (he released a short, Gradiva, in 2014). Along with Driver and Cotillard, the film stars Simon Helberg and Devyn McDowell.