 Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Star in Final Trailer for 'Annette' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Offspring Drummer Says He's Out of Band After Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine
Home Movies Movie News

Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Launch an Epic Musical Romance in New ‘Annette’ Trailer

French filmmaker Leos Carax’s first English-language movie will feature music by Sparks

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

A stand-up and a singer embark on a whirlwind, musical romance in the final trailer for French filmmaker Leos Carax’s upcoming English-language debut, Annette, which is set to arrive August 20th.

The film stars Adam Driver as Henry, the stand-up comedian, who falls in love Marion Cotillard’s Ann, an internationally celebrated opera singer. But when the couple give birth to their first child, Annette, they learn that their daughter has a monumental destiny ahead of her that will completely upend their lives.

The new trailer doesn’t offer too much insight into that core mystery, but it does capture the epic feel of Henry and Ann’s love through Carax’s eye-popping visual style. The trailer is also packed with music from the film, which was crafted entirely by Sparks.

Along with handling the music, Sparks also conceived of Annette’s original story and wrote the script. The band had intended Annette to just be a concept album, until they linked up with Carax. Annette marks Carax’s first feature film since his 2012 effort Holy Motors (he released a short, Gradiva, in 2014). Along with Driver and Cotillard, the film stars Simon Helberg and Devyn McDowell.

In This Article: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.