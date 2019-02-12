Watch Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson Kick Off Scam Season in ‘The Hustle’ Trailer

Anne Hathway helps Rebel Wilson master the art of the perfect con in the new trailer for The Hustle, set to arrive May 10th.

In the film, Hathaway plays a high-class scammer who takes Wilson, a small-time crook, under her wing and teaches her how to properly fleece wealthy men. In the clip, Hathaway’s character shows Wilson everything from the deadly art of knife throwing to the practiced craft of fake crying, especially how to get a lone tear to roll perfectly down her cheek.

Eventually the pair team up to take down a young tech billionaire, a scam that prompts plenty of ridiculousness, whether it’s Wilson’s character pretending to be blind or eluding the police by hiding in a pile of garbage. “Trashy dress, you did it again,” she quips as she brushes off her leather outfit after it fits in seamlessly among the garbage bags.

Chris Addison directed The Hustle, which will also star Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp, Ingrid Oliver and Emma Davies. The film is a remake of the 1988 Steve Martin/Michael Caine film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which in turn was a remake of the 1964 Marlon Brando/David Niven movie, Bedtime Story.