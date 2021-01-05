Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor Star in Covid-19 Heist Film ‘Locked Down’

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor portray a strained couple that enact a pandemic-era heist in Locked Down, an HBO Max original movie. The film premieres January 14th on the streaming service.

Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) find that their relationship is on the rocks when suddenly they, along with the rest of the world, are forced into lockdown by the Covid-19 pandemic. Trapped in their London flat, the two struggle with co-habitation until Linda, who works in a high-level position at the department store Harrod’s, is forced to lay off her low-level employees. The incident prompts her to seek revenge, and as shut-down department stores around the nation are in the midst of emptying out their inventories, Linda and Paxton hatch a jewelry heist plan that could only work in a year as crazy as 2020.

Locked Down is directed by Doug Liman (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Swingers, The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) and also stars Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Ben Kingsley, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Mark Gatiss, Mindy Kaling, and Lucy Boynton. The film was written by Steven Knight and produced by Michael Lesslie, P.J. van Sandwijk, and Alison Winter for AGC Studios and Storyteller Productions.