‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ Trailer: Birds, Pigs Form Truce to Face New Villain

The Angry Birds form an unlikely union with rival pigs to defend their homes in the new trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Bill Hader and Peter Dinklage reprise their roles from Sony’s original computer-animated film, and Leslie Jones voices new villain Zeta.

Before delving into the bird-pig truce, the clip focuses on the headspace of its ever-deadpan protagonist, Red (Sudeikis). “Hey, it’s me: Red — you know, the guy everybody hated? Who kind of saved the whole island? Anyway, war with Leonard and the pigs — still going on,” he says. In a later scene, he lies flat on the floor of his home, popcorn strewn across his stomach, and pours salt and melted butter directly into his mouth. “I still have some anger issues,” he says. “But I’m finding healthier ways to deal with it.”

From there, the preview shows Red and pig Leonard (Hader) becoming “frenemies” as they join forces to tackle a looming threat: Zeta, the leader of an icy island who plots to “destroy them all.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2, out August 16th, also includes new additions to the cast like Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Haley Tju, Brooklynn Prince, Rachel Bloom, Beck Bennett and Nicki Minaj, among others.