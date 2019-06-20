Angry Birds Form Unlikely Partnership in ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ Trailer

The trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 arrived on Thursday, and if you ever played the mobile game on which the franchise is based, you’ll recognize an unlikely partnership in this installment. The Angry Birds, led by Red (Jason Sudeikis), form an alliance with their sworn enemies, the Green Pigs, in order to combat a new threat that puts both Bird and Pig Islands in danger. Hilarity ensues.

Along with Sudeikis, the animated movie also stars Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Bill Hader, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown doing a convincing British accent (while playing the green pig version of Q from James Bond). Leslie Jones, Pete Davidson, Nicki Minaj and more round out the all-star cast. The film is directed by newcomer Thurop Van Orman, best known as the creator, showrunner and star of the Cartoon Network series The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 arrives in theaters on August 14th, marking the 10th anniversary of the original Angry Birds video game release.