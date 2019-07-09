Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent is back and this time she’s the mother of the bride. Disney has revealed a new trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which showcases the evil fairy attempting to disrupt the upcoming nuptials of Aurora (Elle Fanning) and Prince Philip.

The clip also gives us a glimpse of Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays the queen of a neighboring kingdom (and Prince Philip’s mom). The pair appear to be at odds and ready to fight it out using any means necessarily. During a scene at a banquet in the castle, Pfeiffer’s stately Queen Ingrith tells Maleficent, “You have done an admirable job going against your own nature to raise this child. But now, she will finally get the love of a real mother. Tonight I consider Aurora my own.”

The extended trailer also reveals that Maleficent isn’t alone in the world. As she tumbles into the sea towards the end of the clip, another horned fairy rescues her and brings her to a group of her own kind. Disney’s official description of the film notes that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil picks up several years after Maleficent and will “explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil is in theaters October 18th. The film, directed by Joachim Rønning, also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Juno Temple, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville and Robert Lindsay. The film is one of several live-action Disney projects out this year, including the recent remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King.