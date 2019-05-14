×
Angelina Jolie’s Iconic Disney Villain Returns in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Trailer

Plus, Elle Fanning is back as Sleeping Beauty

Disney has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to 2014’s Maleficent. The clip reveals the return of Angelina Jolie’s villain Maleficent and Elle Fanning’s Sleeping Beauty as the story picks up several years after the first. The trailer teases a conflict between Maleficent and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith, revealing the villain’s immense powers.

The description for the film, directed by Joachim Rønning, notes that the story “continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters October 18, 2019. Harris Dickinson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple Lesley Manville and Robert Lindsay also star. The film is one of several live-action Disney projects out this year, including the upcoming remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King.

